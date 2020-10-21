Rape suspect released on bail

Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Ngomwa, who is alleged to have repeatedly raped and infected a girl child with HIV has been released on bail just a day after another girl was raped in Chikwawa.

Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate Angela Dossi granted Ngomwa bail on Monday with conditions that he pay K200,000 in cash, present two sureties bonded at K500,000 non-cash and surrender travel documents.

Dossi also ordered Ngomwa to be reporting to Blantyre Police station every fortnight.

Ngomwa is being accused of raping his 16-year-old niece on several occasions. According to reports, Ngomwa was living with the girl in his house but when she went back home the girl’s mother noticed that the child was looking sick.

The mother who is Ngomwa’s sister took the girl to hospital where tests revealed that the child had been infected with HIV.

The child’s mother reported the matter to police in September but he was not arrested until he handed himself to the law enforcers on October 12.