Chakwera condemns lawlessness

President Lazarus Chakwera has condemned acts of mob justice in the country, saying his government will not tolerate lawlessness.

Chakwera said this when he visited Kumbali Lodge in Lilongwe where villagers burnt buildings and vehicles due to a land wrangle.

The Malawi leader said people should respect the rule of law including in cases where there are wrangles.

Chakwera during the visit held talks with the owner of the property Guy Pickering and later visited part of the destroyed property.

Pickering told Chakwera that property worth K375 million was destroyed during the attack on Sunday when villagers stormed the premises and set buildings and vehicles on fire.

The residents have been claiming ownership of 754 hectares of land which Pickering bought 21 years ago.

Police have since arrested over 48 people suspected of carrying out the attack.

When he appeared in Parliament later on Wednesday, Chakwera said he will tell the Ministry of Lands to review all land laws in order to resolve issues of land ownership and acquisition.

He said issues of corruption and bureaucracy in acquisition of land need to be eradicated to avoid scaring away investors.

“So we will ensure all these issues are looked into and amendments are brought in the next sitting of Parliament,” said Chakwera.