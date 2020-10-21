Man rapes 11-year-old child in Chikwawa

A man aged 38 has been arrested for raping an 11-year-old child in Chikwawa.

According to a police report, the child was raped on Tuesday at around 11:00 hours at Mulomba area.

The girl’s father reported to police that his child who is a standard 3 pupil had been raped by Renald Kanyama.

On Tuesday morning, the girl’s father left home together with his second wife for other businesses. They left the victim at home.

Later, the daughter decided to go to her biological mother’s house at Nchalo so she left by foot without the knowledge of her father.

On the way, she met the suspect who offered her a ride on his bicycle.

However, the suspect suddenly diverted into a nearby bush with the victim where he raped her.

The suspect then took the victim and dumped her on the road where some well-wishers found her while bleeding heavily from her private parts.

The girl narrated her ordeal to them. The people apprehended the suspect and took both the victim and the suspect to Chikwawa police station where the victim was referred to Chikwawa district hospital.

Currently, the victim has been admitted to Chikwawa district hospital for treatment while the suspect is under police custody at Chikwawa police station.

The suspect is a pump attendant at Phata cane cooperative and hails from Dziwazina, Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa.