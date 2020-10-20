Date set for NRFA elections

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has set the date for executive committee elections.

On Sunday during the Association Extra General meeting at Paramount lodge in Mzuzu, affiliates agreed that the elections should be held on November 15 this year.

Speaking after the meeting, NRFA chairperson Lameck Zetu Khonje said they also agreed that affiliates can now start nominating candidates.

“This will take fourteen days and the process of nominations will be followed according to NRFA Constitution with the Football Association of Malawi scrutinizing all nominated names,” said Khonje.

However, Rumphi United chairperson Chizah Duncan Mkandawire said the committee has flouted the Constitution which requires the association to hold elections 60 days after expiration term of office.

“Therefore we cannot call elections before these 60 days. We will sit down as teams and see the way forward. We are going to vote and here we are delegates, the Constitution gives us mandate to vote as top teams,” said Mkandawire.