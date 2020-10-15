Two arrested for torching five houses

Rumphi Police are keeping in custody two men in connection to the torching of five houses and a maize mill worth K9 million.

According to Inspector Henry Mnjere Rumphi Police Publicist, the two are Beston Khonje, 40, and Pilirani Khonje aged 20.

The arson occurred on October 4, 2020 at Katope area in Mzimba.

Mnjere added that the whole story began in July 2020 when 9 bales of tobacco belonging to Justin Nyasulu were stolen by unknown criminals.

In course of searching, 7 bales were later recovered. A man identified as Chimwemwe Nkhata was suspected to have played a role in the loss of the said tobacco. Consequently, he was severely assaulted.

But Nkhata’s relatives decided to seek revenge. On October 4, a group of villagers went after the family of Nyasulu and managed to set ablaze five dwelling houses and maliciously damaged a maize mill.

From the time of the incident, the suspects were on the run until the mid-night of Tuesday, October 13, 2020 when police arrested them.

The two will appear in court soon to answer charges of arson and malicious damage which contravene Sections 337 and 344 of the Penal code respectively.

Meanwhile, police continue to appeal to citizens to avoid engaging in criminal activities.

Both Beston Khonje and Pilirani Khonje come from Maganga village in the area of Inkosi Jalavikuba in Mzimba North.