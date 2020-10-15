The Malawi Police Service says it is ready to prosecute 20 high profile cases involving people arrested over the past three months.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement on Wednesday that the cases include those of arson, murder, abuse of oﬃce, money laundering, theft by public servants and assault.

“As of October 12, 2020, two of the ﬁles were sent to the oﬃce of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” he said.

He added that ﬁrst case to be taken to court is that of impersonating a person named in a certiﬁcate whose suspect is former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale. The case will go to court on October 16, 2020.

According to Kadadzera, investigations on other cases falling in the same category are still underway and that Malawians will be updated on the completed cases that are ready for court.

The police spokesperson then applauded Malawians for the relentless support they are rendering to the investigators and assured Malawians that all investigated cases will be properly prosecuted for justice to take triumph.

Since President Lazarus Chakwera took over power in June, several officials from the previous administration have been arrested over abuse of office. Most of those arrested were later granted bail. These include former presidential bodyguard Chisale, former minister Henry Mussa and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority boss Collins Magalasi.

Recently, there have been concerns over the delay to prosecute the suspects some of whom are politicians, businesspersons and public officers.