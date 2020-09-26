Malemia Youth, CBOs urged to fight corruption

By Synd Kalimbuka

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has urged the youth and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in the country to take part in fighting against corruption to improve service delivery in all sectors.

The Bureau’s Senior Public Education officer Andrew Usi told the youth and CBO members from Senior Chief Malemia in Zomba Malosa constituency at Sun Bird Ku Chawe on Friday to rise up and take part in combating corruption in their district.

Usi appealed to them to take action when they suspect that someone including public officers are involved in corruption.

“It’s your time as the youth from Zomba to rise up and start taking part in fighting against corruption by reporting any incident to us,” he said.

He also encouraged them to suspend any programme or project implementation when they realise something connected to corruption or bribery is taking place.

CBO and youth members were also oriented on how to write a proposal as one way of empowering them to mobilize funds for various activities and projects they may tend to implement.

The orientation was sponsored by Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa constituency Grace Kwelepeta who was also guest of honour for the training.

Kwelepeta decided to support the youth to have knowledge on how to deal with corruption because she wants to make Zomba Malosa a corrupt free area.

“My intention is to equip the youth and CBOs in my constituency with knowledge on how to make Malosa corrupt free area,” Kwelepeta said.

On proposal writing, she said wanted to open eyes of CBO and youth networks in her area on where to get money from donors to implement their desired projects.

She further promised to continue supporting then anytime they need such assistance as part of fulfilling her promises.

Vice Chairperson for Malemia Youth network Fatou Yasin said the orientation on corruption and proposal writing is an eye opener to the youth and CBO for the development of their area.

Yasin promised to make use of the knowledge acquired during the orientation to transform their area.

Another CBO member Imedi Jaffali thanked Kwelepeta for considering them to learn issues of national important saying the country will benefit from the knowledge CBO has acquired from the training.