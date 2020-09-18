Parliamentary candidate obtains injunction against MEC

Mangochi North East independent candidate in the forthcoming by-elections Martin Sekati Nyengo has obtained a court order stopping Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from conducting electoral activities currently underway in the constituency.

This happens barely a week after the electoral body opened the door for new registrants in the registration exercise which runs from 14th-27th September 2020 in preparation for November 10 by-elections.

Nyengo who succecfully challenged the outcome of the 2019 elections in the constituency, cited registration of new voters, the presence of new contestants and the plan of using the previous staff who presided over the 2019 court’s annulled results as some of the factors that prompted him to seek a court relief.

“Yes I have obtained a court relief restraining MEC to proceed with the electoral process in the area due to the cited reasons,” he confirmed.

According to his lawyer, Chimwemwe Kalua the injunction is to restrain MEC hold new registration and allow new contestants because these were not there in the challenged elections.

“There is need to maintain the old voters’ roll and also stick to the same old faces which contested in the previous elections which the court annulled,” he stressed.

Kalua also challenged MEC to do away with incompetent staff who performed their duties in the previous election, saying they contributed to a plethora of irregularities.

On his part, MEC lawyer, David Matumika Banda confirmed to have received the injunction, saying he will present the issue to the commission to make a way forward.

Kalua obtained the injunction from Blantyre High Court and it was granted by Judge Joseph Chigona.

It is valid for 14 days beginning from 18th September 2020.

According to reports from the constituency, there is high tension and some chaos among the supporters of both independent Nyengo and his opponent Idi Kalosi of United Democratic Front (UDF) whom MEC declared a winner of 2019 polls.

Apart from Mangochi North East constituency, MEC is also holding by-elections in Mangochi West, Phalombe North, Lilongwe North West, Karonga Central and Makhuwira South Ward in Chikwawa East.