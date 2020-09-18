Nkhunga Police burn over 7000 Kilograms of Indian hemp

Nkhunga Police Station in Nkhotakota has today burnt bags of Indian hemp popularly known as ‘chamba’ weighing over seven thousand kilograms.

Speaking at a ceremony where the hemp was burnt on Friday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Joyce Mazalo hailed the community for tips which resulted to the seizure of the drugs.

“Had it not for the people who tipped us off, we couldn’t have seized such a huge amount of chamba”, said Mazalo.

She then took the opportunity to warn all chamba dealers that once caught, the long arm of the law will show its face on them.

Court documents indicate that many of those who were found in possession of the said illicit drug and were convicted were either fined or sent to prison.

The event was attended by among others court officials and members of the media.