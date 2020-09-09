Nyamilandu hails Golden Boot winner Gaba

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has congratulated Gabadinho Mhango for becoming the first Malawian to win the Golden Boot award and the first Orlando Pirates player to win the accolade since 2002/03 season in the Absa Premiership.

Mhango claimed the accolade with 16 goals alongside Highland Park’s Peter Shalulile on the last day of the 2019/20 season.

And the FA President has joined the rest of Malawians to congratulate the former Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits and Nyasa Big Bullets for winning the award.

“I am excited to extend to you my most profound congratulations and best wishes on your recent award as top goal scorer of the South African Premier Soccer League for the 2019/2020 season.

“This in no mean achievement. You have made history as the first Malawian and also the first Orlando Pirates player since 2002/03 season to win the PSL Golden Boot award. Your outstanding performance at both Malawi National team and Orlando Pirates is a great inspiration to many.

“You are a true ambassador of Malawian football. Please continue raising the bar,” reads the statement.

The 27-year old attacker joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits before the start of the just ended season.

In February, he was named player of the month and one of his goals against Polokwane City was voted goal of the month.