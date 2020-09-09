Woman stoned to death after foiled motorbike theft

An angry mob in Dedza district has stoned to death a 24-year-old woman for attempting to steal a motorbike.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Dedza Police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda who identified the woman as Josophine Andsen.

Manda said the woman, who was in company of yet to be identified man who is currently receiving treatment for being stoned beyond recognition, wanted to steal a motorbike belonging to Yakobe White.

Sergeant Manda told this publication that on Monday evening Andsen and the man approached White for a lift.

The two told the taxi operator to take them to Gowoke village and upon reaching a certain place close to the destination, it is reported that Andsen asked the motorcycle taxi operator to stop so that she could answer to a call of nature.

As White was waiting for the lady to come back, her accomplice attacked him prompting the victim to scream for help which attracted a prompt response from nearby villagers but the two were at large together with the motorcycle leaving White in agony.

White was then taken to Nkhoma Mission Hospital while some villagers launched a manhunt for the two assailants until they were apprehended at Gowoke village as they were trying to escape with the motorcycle.

The villagers then started throwing stones at them but they were rescued by officers from Linthipe police post who rushed to the scene after being informed about the incident

Police later took the two to the hospital where Andsen was pronounced dead upon arrival while her accomplice who was unconscious has been admitted.

Meanwhile, police have condemned the act claiming mob justice is not a solution to all civilised crimes.

Josophine Andsen hailed from Chimasula village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza while details of the other suspect are still sketchy.