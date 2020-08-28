Kalindo backs Tonse Alliance leadership

Member of Parliament for Mulanje West and UTM Youth Director, Bon Kalindo, has dismissed as fake news reports that he is dissatisfied with Tonse Leadership.

Kalindo told Malawi24 that the reports are fake and unsubstantiated. The story was first shared on Facebook by a page that has been publishing misleading and fake stories.

“This is utterly nonsense. I am fully committed to the Tonse Alliance philosophy. I will take legal action against those behind the post and the page for defamation,” said Kalindo.

Malawi24 has authentically established that the page that has published the story is a fake news publisher.

Our editor has so far reported both the page and story to Facebook for action and advised people to always use Malawi24 verified Facebook page.

“All our stories are published and posted on our verified Facebook page. We also verify stories before publishing on our website,” said Macmillan Mhone, the Managing Editor.