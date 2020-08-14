Chisale’s bail ruling set for August 28

Judge Ivy Kamanga has set 28 August, 2020 as the date for the ruling on the bail application by former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale who is facing murder charge over the killing of Issa Njauju.

Kamanga today heard the bail application and set Friday next week as the day for the ruling. The judge has taken over the case from Justice Fiona Mwale who is on leave.

Chisale was arrested over the murder of Njauju on July 28 and is currently on remand at Maula Prison.

Chisale was bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika from 2014 to June this year when Mutharika lost the presidency.

Since July, Chisale has been arrested on three occasions. He was first arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering which relate to the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

Over 1.2 million bags of cement were imported duty free between 2018 and 2019 with Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) being used in importation.

After being granted bail, Chisale was re-arrested for the attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre.

On July 28, he was arrested shortly after he was released from Chichiri Prison on bail. The third arrest relates to the murder of Njauju, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau Officer killed in 2015.

On Sunday, Chisale applied for a stay order and injunction aimed at ordering the Malawi Police to stop effecting further arrests on him.

The Supreme Court of Appeal this week adjourned the interpartes hearing on the application to 17 August, 2020.