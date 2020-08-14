Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng says he is aware of screenshots reportedly of him making explicit comments about a half-naked woman on her Instagram account

The screenshots shows the unidentified lady dressed in a black underwear. The lady shared her pics on Instagram Live where Mboro made vulgar comments.

One of the comments reads: “You have nice assets.” Another comment states he had a good session with her.

The pictures went viral on social media.

But the leader of the Incredible Happenings Ministry says the screenshots are from a fake account impersonating him on Instagram.

“Those screenshots are not of me. That is not how I live. I am a man of God”, Mboro told Daily Sun. This is not the first time the South African prophet has been hit and targeted by fake accounts. “I’ve been involved in many great activities, and it’s clear that it doesn’t sit well with some people. These pictures are posted purely to damage my image and they’ll never succeed”, Mboro, commonly known as the People’s Prophet, has been quoted as saying by the Daily Sun. He said he is shocked and disappointed that people have opted to stoop so low to attack his ministry. “I respect women’s bodies and believe in women empowerment. I’d never do such a thing because I believe women aren’t sex objects”, said the People’s Prophet. The Instagram has now been deleted. But Prophet Mboro has threatened to take legal action action against the culprits.