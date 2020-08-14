Three girls killed after soil wall collapses

Three girls – two aged 13 and one aged 12 –have died in Ntchisi district, after a cave in which they were tapping soil collapsed and fell on them.

The three have been identified as Monica Yohane aged 13, Chimwemwe Mpatso, 12, and Egrina Shaba aged 13, all from Chisuwana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikho in Ntchisi district.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Palamombo stream near Chisuwana Village.

Ntchisi Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda said the three girls went to the stream to extract clay soil in a cave to beautify their mud houses.

“The man-made cave collapsed while the trio were inside extracting the soil thereby killing them in the process,” said Kaponda.

Ntchisi police officers and medical officers from Ntchisi district hospital visited the scene where postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation and internal injuries.