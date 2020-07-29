Chilima says Gender Ministry key in implementation of K75 billion loan programme

Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged the Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare to provide a roadmap for reforms saying the ministry is important in the implementation of pension for elderly programme and the K75 billion loan programme.

Chilima on Tuesday met Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, to discuss the reforms the ministry has undertaken as well as proposed areas of reforms going forward.

He noted that the welfare of all Malawians including vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities is at the heart of the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

“I expect the ministry to provide a roadmap on proposed reforms keeping in mind that the ministry is central to this administration’s economic empowerment and social welfare initiatives such as pension for the elderly and the K75 billion loan programme,” said Chilima.

The vice president commended the ministry for progress made on three reform areas but he emphasized that these achievements should be a starting point for the bigger impact that the ministry is capable of achieving.

One achievement mentioned during the meeting was the identification of service providers for e-payment of cash transfer.

Chilima said the ministry must now work on efficiency of delivery of services to the beneficiaries.

During the meeting, he also told the ministry that the review of the disability policy is non-negotiable and the ministry must make sure that this is achieved.

“I also urged the ministry to work with the Ministry of Justice to lift the injunction on the tabling of the NGO Bill Amendment and resolve issues with NGOs amicably. It is unacceptable that over a decade after enactment of laws protecting children, regulations are still not in place.,” said Chilima.