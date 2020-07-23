DPP’s Mzomera Ngwira in police custody

Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has today handed himself to police.

Ngwira who is DPP Regional Governor for the Northern Region was being hunted by the law enforcers for crimes committed in 2016.

Northen Region Police Public Relations Officer Peter Kalaya said the police had a warrant of arrest for Ngwira and he has handed himself to the law enforcers.

“We have been hunting for him and this morning he came with his lawyer,” said Kalaya.

He added that Reverend Ngwira will be charged with causing bodily harm, unlawful assembly and proposing violence.

The DPP Regional Governor is accused of ordering men to attack people at a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rally in 2016.

Three people, including MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera’s bodyguard, were injured during the attack.

At the time, Chakwera was in opposition and the DPP was a ruling party. Chakwera is now President of Malawi.

Last week, police in Mzuzu also arrested DPP Deputy Director of Operations Joe Nyirongo as well as Lumbani Munthali, Thembisile Nkosi and George Mwamtobe who are believed to have carried out the attack.

They were charged with causing bodily harm, unlawful assembly and proposing violence.