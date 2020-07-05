Malawi President spends Sunday morning praying in church

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, spent Sunday morning praying at a church in Lilongwe.

Chakwera was sworn in as president last Sunday following his election in the Fresh Presidential Elections where he defeated former President Peter Mutharika.

Today, Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera attended prayers at the International Christian Assembly (ICA) in Lilongwe.

Chakwera led the Malawi Assemblies of God Church before he joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to become its president in 2013.

He has always been a man of faith and his first reaction at being announced winner of the Fresh Presidential Election was to pray to God. In his first Facebook post as president, Chakwera also thanked Jesus.

In his acceptance speech on June 28, Chakwera said: “I am accepting this call to serve you with joy and holy fear, for I am duty bound to God and all of you to give it my best.”

His background as a pastor has led to concerns that he will mix government affairs with religion by among other things praying for rains and forgiving people who commit crimes.