Former Parliamentarian Mwenifumbo tests positive for Covid-19

Former Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Frank Mwenifumbo has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Mwenifumbo confirmed this in a Facebook post today.

“My beloved friends, I would like to inform you that I have tested + for Covid-19…and I am receiving good Health care at Kamuzu Central Hospital,” he said.

He added that his family members have all tested Negative. The former legislator then encouraged all people who have met him in the past few days to get tested.

“I urge those that were in close proximity with me in recent 10 days to come forward and present themselves for testing to that we can halt the spread. The number to call for COVID response is 0995165360,” he wrote.

Malawi has so far 1613 Coronavirus cases, including 17 deaths and 317 recoveries.