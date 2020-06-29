Chakwera warns appointees: ‘Your mission is to serve the people’

President Lazarus Chakwera has told his appointees, including cabinet ministers, that their mission is to serve the people of Malawi.

Chakwera said this during swearing in of Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda.

“Allow me to say the following to all those whom I have appointed and all those I will appoint over the next seven days and beyond: Your mission is to serve the people and your performance will be measured by how happy the people are with your service to them,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader on Monday also appointed State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima as Minister Responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms; Mordecai Msisha, SC, as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs; and Dr. Chikosa Silungwe as Attorney General.

Chakwera said he has only made five cabinet appointments because they are critical to the ongoing process of transitioning from the previous Administration in a manner that is smooth and orderly.

“The remaining appointments to the Cabinet, which will have no more than 30 members in total, will be made before the Inauguration Ceremony scheduled to take place on Independence Day,” he said.

He added that women in his cabinet will make up no less than 40% women. According to Chakwera, this is in keeping with his promise and commitment to advance the cause of ensuring that women participate in decision-making at the highest levels of his Administration.