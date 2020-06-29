Nankhumwa is new Leader of Opposition

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Mulanje Central Kondwani Nankhumwa is the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

This follows DPP leader Peter Mutharika’s defeat in the June 23 Presidential Elections.

On Monday, Parliament resumed for the Budget Meeting and Speaker Gotani Hara announced new positions from the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and opposition parties including Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and People’s Party (PP).

The new Leader of the House is Richard Chimwendo Banda who is also the Minister of Homeland and Security.

On the opposition side, Kondwani Nankhumwa is now leader of the opposition, Vuwa Kaunda is DDP Chief Whip, Deputy leader of opposition is Bright Msaka while Mary Navitcha is Deputy Chief Whip.

For People’s Party (PP), Member of parliament for Zomba Chingale John Chikalimba is the party’s Chief Whip while Noah Chimpeni is PP’s Chief Whip.

Speaking with reporters, Chikalimba commended his party for appointing him again as the leader. He said people from his Constituency and across the country should expect more developmental projects.

“We are aware that PP is in the Tonse Alliance and we are pledging to continue developing this country by bringing electricity in remote areas, creating one million jobs to our youths and implementing water projects,” he said.

Hara in the House also announced that Phalombe North Constituency is now vacant following the nullification of 21st May, 2019 parliamentary results for the Constituency by the court on 22nd of June, 2020.

Other vacant seats are Mangochi West, Lilongwe North west and Mangochi North East.