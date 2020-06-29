DPP Councillor Jomo Osman arrested

Police in Blantyre have arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Nthandizi Ward Jomo Osman, who is popularly known as Ntopwa One.

Limbe Police Spokesperson Patrick Mussa confirmed about Osman’s arrest. He, however, said the issue is still under investigation hence the police cannot give out more information.

Osman is alleged to be a DPP operative and his arrest comes days after the DPP was booted out of the government with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) becoming the ruling party.

In 2018, Osman was captured in a video harassing an MCP supporter for wearing MCP cloth. In the video, Osman was seen abusing and suffocating an MCP supporter in Bangwe market in Blantyre.

He also warned the MCP supporter against wearing the MCP cloth at the market. Osman was never arrested for the assault.