We run a clean election in 2019 – MEC Commissioner

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Dr Moffat Banda has insisted that the commission managed a clean and credible election in 2019.

Banda made the remarks in an interview with MEC Stringer George Banda.

His remarks come after the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision to nullify the 2019 elections due to “serious and “troubling” irregularities.

The court also described MEC commissioners as incompetent saying they neglected their duties in the management of the polls.

But Banda said he is proud to be part of the MEC that run the 2019 elections regardless of what some people say.

“Even God up there knows that we run a very clean, successful, credible elections,” he said.

Banda and the other seven MEC commissioners’ contracts expire on June 5. Former chairperson Jane Ansah resigned last month.

According to Banda, the commissioners found MEC in a mess since there were a lot of debts and debtor had seized equipment.

He further that the government was also not willing to fund the commission’s activities.

Banda, however, noted that the commissioners turned MEC around and in the 2019 elections government supported the commission heavily.

“I am a proud commissioner. We leave the Malawi Electoral Commission in a good state that if the commission had to run any election they will run it properly without any doubts at all,” he said.