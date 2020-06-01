52 new coronavirus cases recorded in Malawi

Malawi has registered 52 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 336.

Chairperson of the Taskforce on Covid-19, John Phuka, confirmed the new cases today.

He said 42 of these cases were identified among 267 Malawian residents who were screened at Mwanza border as they were returning from South Africa and 9 are truck drivers screened through the same border.

“The other new case is from Dedza, this is a man who arrived in the country on 11th May from South Africa and was identified through our active surveillance system,” said Phuka.

Out of the 336 confirmed cases, 4 people have died, 42 have recovered and 290 are active cases.

Malawi has so far conducted 5148 COVID-19 tests and there are 14 laboratories with the capacity to test COVID-19.