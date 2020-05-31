HRDC rejects ‘fake member’ who endorsed DPP-UDF alliance

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has rejected a fake member who endorsed Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance on Friday.

Chifundo Kapesa who claimed to be HRDC treasure for Karonga chapter told a press conference on Friday that he had resigned from the grouping saying its leaders used the grouping to promote political careers and support some political parties.

He then endorsed President Peter Mutharika describing him as a peace loving and developmental leader.

But in a press statement signed by HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence and other members on Friday, the coalition said Kapesa has never been a member of the grouping and there is no position of treasure in HRDC structure.

HRDC also claimed that Kapesa and other individuals who were with him at the press briefing are agents of the Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) hired to tarnish both image and reputation of the human rights organization.

“This act of desperation will not work. HRDC will continue to be a people social movement driven by the need to respect and protect human rights of all Malawians,” the grouping explained in the statement.

The HRDC also made it clear in the statement that it will take a legal action aimed at deterring the other group or any entity in future from defaming the group.

HRDC is a human rights organisation that has been leading post-election demonstrations since last year.