Coronavirus cases in Malawi hit 273

Malawi has registered 70 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 273.

Co-Chairperson of the presidential task force on Covid-19, Dr John Phuka, has announced the new cases in Lilongwe today.

He said two of the patients are a mother and baby who were being treated at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. According to Phuka, the mother and child recently travelled to South Africa.

One case involves a person from Mtsiriza in Lilongwe who contracted the virus locally while another patient is from Nsanje.

The remaining 66 cases are people who were repatriated from South Africa last week.

Last weekend, Malawi evacuated 580 Malawians from South Africa. The group arrived in the country in buses and were tested after their arrival.

On Thursday, 92 other people from the buses were also confirmed as coronavirus patients.

Out of the 273 cases recorded in Malawi, four people have died and 42 have recovered.