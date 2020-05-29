Chilima’s convoy attacked

Thugs in Mulanje today attacked Vice President Saulos Chilima’s convoy as the Tonse Alliance runningmate was on the campaign trail.

Chilima’s convoy was attacked at Chiringa in Mulanje and police had to fire teargas to disperse the attackers.

According to local media reports, Chilima got out of his vehicle and appeared to be fine. The Tonse Alliance runningmate was, however, forced to cut short the campaign tour.

People also pelted stones at a press bus that was on the Tonse Alliance campaign trail . A cameraman and a driver reportedly sustained injuries.

Chilima is conducting campaign tours ahead of the court sanctioned fresh presidential elections. Tonse Alliance’s candidate in the polls is Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera is the main challenger to President Peter Mutharika who is seeking a second term.