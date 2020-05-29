Mutharika condemns political violence

State President Peter Mutharika has condemned political violence which has started dominating the political atmosphere as Malawi prepares for polls.

In a statement issued by the state house, Mutharika has called upon political parties to desist from violence as well as using what he has said are inflammatory remarks.

In the statement, Mutharika has observed that political violence has been celebrated by the opposition.

He has also indicated that DPP members have become subject of attacks in opposition strongholds.

“His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika would like to register his disappointment with political violence that took place at Nsundwe a couple of days ago and the one that occured in Phalombe and Mulanje on Friday the 29th of May, 2020,” reads the statement before proceeding:

“The President is informed that community members from Nsundwe who recently defected from the Malawi Congress Party and joined the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) are being displaced from their homes.”

The statement has further fingered the opposition for advancing hate speech.

“The President would like to also register his disappointment with the conduct of opposition political party leaders in relation to political violence and hate speech in the country,” reads the statement.

While avoiding to mention the name of Saulos Chilima, Mutharika has also commented on the violence that the UTM leader was met with in Phalombe.

“The political violence in Mulanje and Phalombe comes against a background of irresponsible verbal attacks on prominent personalities and some tribes in the country at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre by senior members of the so-called Tonse Alliance. Such conduct is inflammatory and irresponsible. It must stop,” reads a part of the statement.

Mutharika has since called upon the police to investigate the issues associated with the violence.

“His Excellency, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika is calling upon the police to investigate all cases of violence and make sure that all those perpetrating violence in the name of politics are brought to book,” reads the statement which has been signed by Mutharika’s press officer, Mgeme Kalirani.