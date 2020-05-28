Malawi records 102 new Coronavirus cases

Malawi has recorded 102 new coronavirus cases and 92 of the patients are Malawians who were recently repatriated from South Africa.

Co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 Dr John Phuka has announced the new cases today.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed saying the samples were confirmed positive on May 25 and 26.

According to Phuka, three of the cases have been recorded in Lilongwe, 92 cases are people who were repatriated from South Africa and 7 have been confirmed from samples that were collected from truck drivers and other travelers at Mwanza Border.

“The results have cumulatively been confirmed in different laboratories across the country,” he said.

The new cases have taken the number of confirmed cases in Malawi to 203. There have been four deaths.

Last weekend, Malawi evacuated 580 Malawians from South Africa. The group arrived in the country in buses and were tested after their arrival.

Some of the returnees told the local media that they were also tested for coronavirus before leaving South Africa.

In South Africa, 25,937 cases have been registered and there have 13,451 recoveries and 552 deaths.

Across the world, 5.6 million cases have been recovered. About 2.3 million people have recovered and there have been 365,000 deaths.