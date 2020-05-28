K4.7 million stolen from driver at Chiweta Hills

Police in Rumphi have instituted investigations to apprehend criminals who stole K4.7 million from a driver of Mzuzu Moon Puffs Investment at Chiweta Hills in the district.

Rumphi Police Station Public Relations Officer Inspector Henry Mnjere said the driver Malango Jere was driving a Van vehicle from Karonga heading to Mzuzu.

The incident occurred during the night of Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Chiweta Hills.

Jere was driving a motor vehicle registration number MN4494, Scania van.

He was together with salesman Edison Linga and they were returning to Mzuzu from Karonga where they sold Kamba.

As they were descending Chiweta Hills, they saw unknown people armed with Panga knives and stones ahead of them.

The thugs stoned the vehicle and shattered its windscreen.

They then pulled out the driver and salesman out of the vehicle, assaulted them and tied them in a nearby bush.

Later, the criminals went back to the vehicle where they took the said cash.

The victims were rescued by passengers of Interline bus who stopped their bus after they saw the abandoned motor vehicle and heard loud voice calling for help.

The matter was reported to Chiweta police unit who visited the scene of crime.

Police are yet to arrest the criminals.