Chitipa United bus cleared after DPP politicians honour pledge

A 32-seater bus belonging to Chitipa United has been cleared at the border after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials honoured their K2.6 million pledge.

The Coaster arrived in Chitipa today and was welcomed by fans of the club.

DPP’s Jappie Mhango, Vuwa Kaunda and Leston Mulli gave the club about K2.6 million.

The money was added to the K4 million which the club had already raised to clear the bus at the Songwe border.

Chitipa United team manager Watson Kabaghe said, with the bus, the costs of traveling to various areas to play games will be reduced.

“We were pumping a lot in transportation so we are relived now

“Sometimes we would fail to take care of players because a lot of money was being channeled into transportation but now we are better off,” he said.

He then thanked a taskforce that was tasked with raising funds for the bus and all people who took part to make the dream a reality.

“We really thank the taskforce for the job well done they have been spending sleepless nights for this project. God should continue blessing them as they have help in developing Chitipa.

“To all well-wishers who helped financially, spiritually or any way should continue doing so as Chitipa United has a lot of projects,” he said.