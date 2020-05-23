MBC shocks Malawians

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), the public broadcasting station, left Malawians in disbelief last night.

The station which a couple of days ago aired expletives targeted at Vice President Saulos Chilima made amends last night.

The taxpayer funded station aired Tonse Alliance torchbearer, Lazarus Chakwera, selling his manifesto against the incumbent, President Peter Mutharika.

Chakwera calls Mutharika a part time president who will be ousted in the ‘rerun’ in July.

The Tonse Alliance torchbearer, standing on his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, has partnered Chilima to oust Mutharika.

Meanwhile, Parliament is yet to set aside a polling date whereas President Mutharika is yet to announce new commissioners for the Malawi Electoral Commission.

Constitutionally, the body cannot organise elections without commissioners. Chairperson of the commission, Jane Ansah, called it quits this week following pressure from activists who have been demanding for her head following the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified 2019 Presidential elections.