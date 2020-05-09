UTM North happy with Chilima as runningmate

UTM members in the Northern Region have welcomed party president Saulos Chilima’s decision to become runningmate for the UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) alliance, describing it as a sign of mature politics and patriotism for the country.

Speaking in an interview, UTM Regional Governor for the North Leonard Njinkho said party members have also welcomed the pact the two parties devised.

The political marriage has resulted in Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima taking a lesser role by becoming the runningmate to Dr Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) becoming the torchbearer of the parties in the Fresh Presidential Elections.

“We are happy with the leadership of the alliance us as UTM leaders, we have received the news enthusiastically, even the grassroots supporters of both MCP and UTM are happy with the partnership.

“To us this is a sign of mature politics and it truly indicates that our leaders have a sense of patriotism and a passion to serve our nation,” explained Njikho.

He added that the two parties have not teamed up for the sake of political expediency but they want to transform the country for the betterment of the ordinary citizens who have been frustrated by the policies of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

“All we want is to transform our country into the betterment of every citizen, and no one should be deceived, our alliance with MCP is strong and getting stronger and stronger.

“We are going to campaign together as one, reminding people who to vote for as hence we know the voters here already made up their minds and they are voting MCP UTM alliance,” explained Njikho.

Commenting on the development, George Phiri, a political analyst from University of Livingstonia, said the UTM President has shown a true servant leadership spirit and that he is willing to work with anyone at any position as so long as he changes the country.

“This shows that Chilima is apparent patriotic, he has just displayed that his whole heart and mind is on serving the country. This should be emulated with everyone maybe in the near future we might not have problems of leaders’ clinging to power,” said Phiri.

The opposition alliance is comprised of nine political parties, including People’s Party of the former President Joyce Banda, Alliance for Democracy (Aford), Umodzi party of professor John Chisi and People’s Progressive Movement (PPM).