Judge Kenyatta to rule on anti-lockdown injunction on Wednesday

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has said he will deliver his ruling on the anti-lockdown injunction next week.

Nyirenda granted the injunction last week and it restrains government from effecting a 21-day national lockdown.

This morning, there was an interpartes hearing where lawyers for the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) presented their arguments in support of the injunction.

HRDC Sullivan Kagundu told the court that Minister of Health Jappie Mhango acted unconstitutionally, without authority, unjustifiably and in an unreasonable manner to declare a national lockdown.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, who represents the government, was not in court since he withdrew his challenge against the injunction on Thursday.

Judge Kenyatta has since withheld his ruling on the matter saying he will deliver the judgement on Wednesday.

Government planned to institute a 21-day lockdown starting from April 18 to May 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday last week, the HRDC obtained the injunction and demanded government to first ensure that people will have food for the 21 days before effecting the lockdown.

In Malawi, Coronavirus has killed three people and there have been 33 cases recorded as well as three recoveries.