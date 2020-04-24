Mzuzu City Council workers down tools

Workers at Mzuzu City Council downed tools on Thursday, demanding their bosses to pay them their three-month salary arrears.

The workers held protests outside the council’s offices and vowed not to return to work unless they are paid.

Speaking to Malawi24, one employee said they are tired of waiting for their money.

“We are tired, now it’s the third month without receiving anything. How can we survive here in town?” the employee said.

According to a source, the council has applied for a K300 million loan from one of the commercial banks to pay the workers.

Public relations officer for the City MacDonald Gondwe has since assured the workers that they will get their money by the end of today (Friday).

“Some workers were protesting. They have now been told that the salaries may hit their accounts by Friday, ” said Gondwe.

This is not the first time for Mzuzu Council employees to protest over perks as the council is facing financial problems. Reports show that the council has been trying to sell plots to raise funds but has not succeeded.