Coronavirus cases in Malawi jumps to 33

The Ministry of Health has announced 10 new Coronavirus cases in Lilongwe as Malawi’s tally jumps to 33.

All the ten cases confirmed in the last 24 hours have been recorded at Kaliyeka in Lilongwe. The patients are contacts of a person who died in the city on Wednesday after testing positive on Thursday.

“All the active cases are in mild conditons. My team is still on the ground to ensure that all contacts are followed up and that all active cases are managed,” said Jappie Mhango, Malawi’s Minister of Health.

The new cases have taken Malawi’s tally to 33.

Lilongwe has recorded 22 while Blantyre has registered 8 cases. There have been one case each in Zomba, Nkhotakota and Chikwawa.

Three people have died from coronavirus in Malawi and three others have recovered.