Covid-19: Mutharika commends health workers

President Peter Mutharika has commended heath workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Malawi.

In a statement released by presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani on Wednesday, Mutharika hailed doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers saying they are the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

He did not comment on the health workers’ demands for personal protective equipment, which has led to protests by the health workers in hospitals across the country.

On Wednesday, a person died from the coronavirus in Lilongwe, He became the third to die from the disease in the country.

Mutharika in the statement offered condolences to the family of the person.

“The president is saddened that the death comes on a very sad day when Malawi has also registered 6 more active cases of coronavirus within 24 hours,” reads the statement released on Wednesday.

Mutharika said he will keep the bereaved family in his heart and thoughts throughout their time of mourning.

He then urged all Malawians to take necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of coronavirus and fight to save lives.

Malawi has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, with 10 of them confirmed this morning by the Ministry of Health.