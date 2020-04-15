Men flee Kaporo in Karonga over police operation

Some men from Kaporo area in Karonga are in hiding after escaping a Police operation that seeks to bring to book culprits who allegedly killed a suspected bloodsucker in the area.

A visit to the area on Monday established that many men had run into hiding on Sunday after hearing that Malawi police service have launched a manhunt on people who took part in killing a suspected blood sucker.

In an interview, women told this publication that their husbands are not around and have fled to unknown hiding places.

“They are escaping police officers who come searching for every man,” said one of the women.

“Once they find any man,” added the woman. “They [Police] beat them before taking them to their custody.”

One of the men who is in hiding, confirmed through a telephone interview that he will only go back home after the Police operation is over.

There was no immediate response from police on the issue.

There has, of late, been spate of mob justice imposed on people suspected to be pumping blood from people in Karonga and other parts of the country.