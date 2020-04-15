MEC suspends voter registration in Blantyre

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Tuesday suspended the voter registration exercise in Blantyre after a mob damaged equipment at several registration centres.

On Tuesday morning, unknown mobs who blamed the Commission for continuing with voter registration amidst the threat of Covid-19 pandemic, attacked and destroyed MEC registration kits.

The mob attacked Namalimwe School, Blantyre Secondary School, Ndirande Kachere, Ndirande Community Hall, Ndirande Matope School, Chitsime School, Makata School, Ndirande Hill School, Blantyre Girls School, Nyambadwe School, Mbayani School and Chirimba School.

Following the development, the commission through its Chairperson Jane Ansah ordered the cancelation of the registration to protect the lives of registrants, voter registration staff and MEC properties following these attacks.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is informing all stakeholders that it has suspended the voter registration exercise in Blantyre City with immediate effect.

“The decision has been made to protect the lives of registrants, voter registration staff and MEC property following sporadic attacks in various registration centres by unknown mobs who blamed the Commission for continuing with voter registration amidst the threat of Covid-19 pandemic,” reads part of MEC statement.

MEC emphasized that it is only the affected Blantyre city registration centers which will face the suspension claiming all other registration centers will proceed with the registration process.

Last week, the Commission filed an application with the Supreme Court of Appeal for orders or directions to vary the Constitutional Court order in view of the coronavirus threat.

The future of registration at the other registration centres depend on the Supreme Court’s determination on the matter.