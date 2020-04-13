Catholic Church follows Bushiri in asking people for offerings through mobile money

The Catholic Church has asked its members to deposit offerings to the chuch through mobile money.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, gatherings have been banned in Malawi but many churches continue to conduct services.

However, less than 100 members are being allowed to attend a service and some churches are now encouraging members to use mobile money when giving money to the church.

“You may make your offertory through Airtel Money or Tnm Mpamba,” the CI Roman Catholic Church in Blantyre told its members.

Last week, South Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) also requested church members to deposit offerings directly into his church bank account.

ECG services in South Africa have been suspended as the country is in a lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Malawi has recorded 13 cases of the coronavirus and one deaths.

Across the world, more than 1.8 million cases have bee recorded and there have been over 114,000 cases.