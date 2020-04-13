Chief Justice rejects South African lawyers

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has rejected Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) application for the admission of two South African lawyers who charged K580 million to represent the commission in the presidential elections.

Delivering the ruling in Lilongwe today, Nyirenda said the country’s laws do not allow lawyers to represent a client while in another country.

The two lawyers – Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhabani Baloyi-Mere – who were expected to arrive in the country on Sunday failed to jet in but were following the proceedings via video conferencing while at the Malawi High Commission in South Africa.

Nyirenda noted that the two were supposed to present themselves before the court today and there presence at the Malawi Embassy did not change anything since the law does not recognise Malawi diplomatic missions offices abroad as Malawi territory.

Following the ruling, MEC lawyer Tamando Chokhotho will represent the commission in the presidential elections appeal case.

In the case, the commission wants the Supreme Court of appeal to overturn the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the 2019 presidential polls and ordered MEC to hold fresh elections