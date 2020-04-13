COVID-19 cases jump to 16

Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango, has today confirmed three new cases of Coronavirus in Blantyre, taking the number of cases to 16.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mhango said that one of the new cases returned from Dubai on 17 March 2020.

“One case is a 22-year-old lady who arrived in Malawi from Dubai on 17 March 2020, while the other is a close contact who lives in the same compound with a person confirmed yesterday,” said Mhango.

He further said that they are still tracing contact details for the third case which brought to 16 confirmed cases.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16, including 2 deaths, one in Lilongwe whereas the other death occurred in Blantyre,” he said.

Mhango continued saying that the remaining 15 confirmed cases are all clinically stable with mild symptoms, while others showed no symptoms.

Currently, the districts where there are confirmed cases includes; Blantyre with 8 cases and 1 death; Lilongwe with 6 cases and 1 death; Chikwawa with 1 case, and Nkhotakota with 1 case as well.

Mhango urged the general public to keep on observing control measures set by the ministry such as social distancing, regular hand-washing, avoid handshakes as well as observing self-quarantine rules.