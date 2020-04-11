Man rapes, kills a 60-old woman in Phalombe

Phalombe Police Station has launched a manhunt for a man who raped and then killed a 60-year-old woman during the night of 8 April, 2020 in the district.

Phalombe police station’s public relations officer Innocent Moses, identified the woman as Idah Chimera aged 60.

According to Moses, on Wednesday night, the woman went on a drinking spree within the village but she never returned home.

This prompted her relatives to start searching for her and on the following day (9 April), they found her body lying in a maize garden.

The matter was reported at Migowi Police Unit where officers and medical practitioner from Migowi Health Centre rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, postmortem conducted on the spot showed that the woman was raped before she was strangulated to death.

Idah Chimera,60, hailed from Jimu village in the area of Senior Chief Kaduya in Phalombe district.