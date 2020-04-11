Police officer dies in road accident

A Police officer has died in Nkhatabay while another one has sustained serious injuries after their vehicle was involved in an accident as the police officers were rushing to rescue a suspect who was in the hands of a mob.

According Norther Region Police Spokesperson Superintendent Peter Kalaya, the accident happened at around 5:30am on Saturday along the Nkhatabay – Mzuzu M5 Road.

“The driver failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of the vehicle, a Toyota Hilux registration number MP 2081,” he said.

Kalaya added that there were eight officers in the vehicle including the driver.

The remaining six officers sustained minor injuries while the one with serious injuries was referred to Mzuzu District Hospital.

The officers were rushing to arrest a suspect who was found with property thought to have been stolen and was in the hands of community members at Kachiringa in the district.