Man burnt to death for stealing maize in Thyolo

A man aged 25 was burnt to death on Thursday by an angry mob at Goliati Trading Centre in Thyolo for stealing maize in a field.

Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police station, Sub-Inspector Amos Tione, identified the man as Davie Mathumura.

“It is reported that the man who has a criminal record in the area was caught stealing maize in one of the maize fields and as per his habitual behavior of stealing, the mob took him to Goliati Trading Centre where they assaulted and later burnt him to death,” said Tione.

After receiving the report, police officers rushed to the scene and took the body to Thyolo District Hospital where postmortem showed that the death was due to head injury secondary to burnt wounds.

Meanwhile, police in the district have urged the general public to avoid taking the laws into their hands and have instead, encourage them to seek intervention from the police.

Davie Mathumura, 25, hailed from Chilombo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.