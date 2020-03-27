Lightning kills 2, injures 3 in Mangochi

Two girls from the same family died while three other people suffered injuries after being struck by lightning in Mangochi on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the area of Traditional Authority Jalasi in the district.

Mangochi Police Station spokesperson Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the two girls as Aisha Patrick aged 14 and Stella Mussa aged 20.

Daudi said all the victims are close relatives and on this fateful day they were chatting on the veranda while it was raining.

She added the lightning struck all of them and the two girls died on the spot while the other three suffered serious burn wounds.

“Those who suffered injuries were admitted at Muli Bwanji Community Hospital,” she said.

Postmortem for the two conducted at the same hospital revealed that they died due to cardiogenic electric shock.

The two girls hailed from Village Minyanga, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.