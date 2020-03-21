PSLCE and MSCE exams postponed

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has postponed the PSLCE and MSCE exams following the closure of schools due to the threat of coronavirus.

In a statement today, the board said it has suspended the 2020 PSLCE and MSCE examinations timetables.

“This follows government’s declaration of state of disaster and subsequent preventive measures put in place with regard to corona virus.

“MANEB will come up with new timetables after the schools reopen,” the board said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, MANEB has appealed to PSLCE candidates to safely keep their examination Identity cards which they are likely to have received.

This is a second change of dates for the PSLCE exams which were initially expected to be held from 20th to 22nd May 2020 but were brought forward to 6th – 8th May 2020 after Parliament set 19th May as the date for the 2020 fresh elections.

The MSCE examinations were expected to be held from June 23 to July 16 this year.

On Friday, President Peter Mutharika ordered the closure of all schools and colleges as one of the measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.