Coronavirus: Malawi monitoring over 550 people

The Special Committee on coronavirus says the Ministry of Health is monitoring over 550 people who are still on self-quarantine.

Chairperson of the committee who is also the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Dan Namarika, said this during a press Briefing that was held in Lilongwe.

He said the country has so far tested 10 people who showed sign of the coronavirus after arriving in Malawi and they all tested negative.

Namarika then assured Malawians that the committee has put in place systems and structures to ensure that coronavirus does not spread in the country.

He said the authorities are ensuring that everyone who has the signs is quarantined and everyone entering the country through airports and borders is monitored.

Namarika added that the Ministry of Health has adequate equipment to test people for the disease and they have facilities in Lilongwe and will have another in Blantyre.

He further said that they want the test kits to be available everywhere in the country.

“We will make sure that inmates in prisons and patients are protected by not allowing a lot of people to visit the inmates and patients and make sure that those allowed take precautionary measures before meeting with them,” he said.

Namarika added that they are also looking into ways of controlling crowds in places like markets so that the disease doesn’t spread.

He then asked Malawians to inform necessary authorities if they feel like they have signs of the disease so that they can be tested.

Namarika also asked Malawians to take responsibility and adhere to the orders given by President Peter Mutharikato avoid being in crowded places and take precautionary measures to keep Malawi safe from the disease.