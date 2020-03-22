ESCOM says increase in demand has led to 7-hour blackouts

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says power outages in the country are now lasting 7 hours due to a substantial increase in demand for electricity.

In a statement on Saturday, the electricity supplier said the electricity which the company is getting from diesel generators and Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) is not adequate to satisfy demand.

“We have been compelled to effect a 7-hour Electricity Management Programme for the period from March 21 to March 24, 2020,” reads part of the statement.

Under the programme, ESCOM customers have been grouped into three with each group experiencing a 7-hour power outage each day.

The 7-hour load shedding programme replaces the 4.5-hour load shedding which ESCOM has been implementing since February after EGENCO started working on its machines at Kapichira Power Station and its diesel generators at Kanengo.