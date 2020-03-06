Blue and Yellow: Mutharika, Atupele to address supporters

President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi will address supporters of the two parties at Njamba in Blantyre on Sunday.

The rally will be the first involving the two leaders since they formed an alliance which is being described as a “new beginning for Malawi” by the ruling DPP.

DPP and UDF announced their alliance last week in preparation for the May 19 fresh elections where the 50 percent plus one vote electoral system will be used.

On Wednesday last week, Mutharika said the DPP-UDF alliance will win the fresh presidential elections with a landslide.

“We will win with a 70 percent landslide,” said Mutharika before urging the supporters to rally behind the alliance.

Speaking about the alliance on Tuesday last week, Muluzi said he had set aside his personal ambitions to serve Malawi as part of a comprehensive team.

Muluzi then assured UDF supporters that their voices will be heard through the partnership with the DPP.

Following the formation of the alliance, UDF supporters joined DPP supporters in Lilongwe last week and in Mangochi this week in protesting against the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections in which Mutharika was declared winner.

Before the alliance, the UDF had described the Constitutional Court’s nullification of the elections as a landmark decision which exposed the gravity and extent of the irregularities in the 2019 tripartite elections.

The UDF said: “It is also very clear from the ruling that the results of elections did not reflect the will of the people of Malawi which is a fundamental prerequisite of any democratic election.”